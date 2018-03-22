Multiple WWE Superstars to appear on several TV shows leading up to WrestleMania 34

WWE has planned 11 television appearances for some of its Superstars in the days leading up to WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

John Cena and Nikki Bella will be on the Steve Harvey show today at 2PM EST on NBC and Cena will also be on Ellen tomorrow at 3PM EST also on NBC.

On Tuesday, March 27, Ronda Rousey will be doing the rounds, first on Golic and Wingo on ESPN 2 at 9AM EST, then she will be on ESPN SportsCenter at 10AM EST and 4PM EST and also on ESPN’s First Take at 11:30AM EST.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H will visit ESPN’s SportsCenter on Wednesday, March 28 at 10:30AM EST and then at 11AM EST on First Take also on ESPN.

On Thursday, March 29, John Cena returns to host the TODAY show on NBC starting at 10AM EST. On Monday, April 2, The Big Show will ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange at 9:30AM EST on CNBC. On Wednesday, April 4, John Cena will be on Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC starting at 11:35PM EST, and then on Monday, April 9, the Raw and Smackdown Women’s champions will be on Extra on NBC starting at 7PM EST.

