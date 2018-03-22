Daniel Bryan to undergo Impact testing after every match

Dave Meltzer is reporting that as part of the agreement to let him return to the ring, Daniel Bryan will be required to undergo the Impact testing after every match or segment which involves getting physical.

The mandatory test is to monitor his condition constantly and to make sure it does not fall before the baseline that was agreed to already.

The Impact testing is done to determine concussions and any other neurology-related issues. It will be performed by WWE doctors backstage.

Bryan’s time in WWE after winning the WWE title at WrestleMania XXX has been very difficult and on both occasions following WrestleMania XXX and 31, he had to drop the WWE title and Intercontinental title since he was unable to defend them.

