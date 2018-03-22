Cena on Daniel Bryan: “He’s one of the healthiest people in WWE”

In an interview with TMZ, John Cena commented on Daniel Bryan getting cleared to return to in ring action

“From a fan’s perspective I think it’s wonderful because they want to see him in that ring, and they know what he is capable of. From a family perspective it’s amazing. I’ve had the chance to talk with Bryan at great length about his passion of wrestling. It’s what he was born to do, and I know deep down how he feels about it. I was there for his last match on TV, and to be told it’s over when it isn’t time for it to be over is truly shocking.”

“Hopefully what you’ll take away from this interview is a young man did absolutely everything possible to challenge the word NO. It’s ironic that he’s known for doing YES YES YES, he turned a No into a Yes. I witnessed him work his butt off to make that happen. There’s no more deserving person in a WWE ring than Bryan Danielson.”

“I’m extremely happy for him, for Brie and their family, because they affect my family, they are my family. It’s a wonderful day for all of us close to Daniel. He’s one of the healthiest people in WWE. It just takes a lot of convincing to other minds that he’s healthy. But he’s confident in his position, and he’s back where he belongs. So here’s my personal welcome back.”

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)