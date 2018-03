AJ Styles commented on possibly facing Daniel Bryan now that he’s out of retirement

“If ever the opportunity came for him and I to get into the ring together I think it would be an unbelievable match. It’d be really fun. He’s good to go now, let’s see what happens”

