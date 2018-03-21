The Ultimate Deletion match deleted from the Hulu version of Raw

One of the most hyped matches in recent times in WWE, The Ultimate Deletion, was a very obvious miss from the Hulu version of Monday Night Raw.. The 90-minute edited version of the show completely deleted any references to The Ultimate Deletion match which main evented Raw last night. Last week, a preview of the match aired on Hulu which suggested that it would eventually air on the episode uploaded today. However, the Hulu version of Raw ended the broadcast with Finn Balor, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows taking on The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Addressing the disappointment of many fans, Hulu tweeted, “We have the rights to stream a pre-formatted 90-minute special of Raw, and no edits are done on our end. We’ll share your feedback with our team.”

