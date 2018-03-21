Pat McAfee joins NXT Takeover kickoff panel

Former Indianapolis Colt NFL player Pat McAfee will be joining Charly Caruso and Sam Roberts for the NXT Takeover: New Orleans Kickoff panel on the eve of WrestleMania. The radio host took part in a non-televised NXT live event in Indianapolis last month, doing guest ring announcing and then helped Aleister Black defeat Adam Cole. “Signed a @WWE contract today…Can’t wait 2 rock the mic Wrestle Mania weekend with @WWENXT.. Living a real dream right now,” McAfee wrote on Twitter today. McAfee hosts a Sirius XM radio show and The Pat McAfee Show podcast, as well as heads up Barstool Heartland, a branch of Barstool Sports.

