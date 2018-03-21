News on Jeff Hardy and Robbie E

– PWinsider reports that Jeff Hardy was at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday trying to get ready for his in-ring return.

– Former Impact Wrestling star Robbie E talks about his new podcast:

“The concept is that I wanted something different. I feel like a lot of wrestlers are on the same shows and you’ve heard them a million times. It’s just kind of the same stuff. I want guys on that have vanished or that people have forgotten about. I want people going, ‘Oh man! I remember that guy! Whatever happened to him? I want to hear his story.’ I am getting guys that may have been on TV for three weeks or six months. Maybe around in like 1982 for a year? Whatever! I want guys that aren’t really hitting the circuit hard and aren’t at conventions.”

