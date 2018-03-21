Becky Lynch asked about the upcoming roster shakeup

Becky Lynch has made her intentions known folks: She’s interested in moving to RAW!

In an interview with SoloWrestling, this is what she had to say about the upcoming Superstar Shakeup:

“[Going over to Raw] and having new challenges and a new crop of women’s [talent]… maybe that would be the best look for me. I love SmackDown, I love the people on the brand, I love the crowd here, I love the vibe. But, I guess if I think what I always want to do is go for championships, and if that’s not in my future on SmackDown, well then I want it to be in my future somewhere else.”

