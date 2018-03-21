3/21/18 WWE NXT Coverage

The opening credits rolls and then we head into the NXT Arena in Winter Park, Florida, where Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show. We see that Adam Cole and Kassius Ohno will go one-on-one later tonight.

—

Tommaso Ciampa makes his way to the ring. The crowd chants “Johnny Wrestling” over and over. Ciampa finally speaks and says that Gargano is gone and is not walking down the aisle. Ciampa throws down the mic and exits the ring. He mouths with the fans and then rips a Gargano sign in half. Gargano shows up in the crowd and then hops the barricade and beats Ciampa down. Security rushes out and pulls Gargano out of the ring. Ciampa yells at Gargano as security takes him away and forces him outside of the arena.

—

We see the updated brackets for the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and then join Charly Caruso, who runs down what has happened so far, including The Authors of Pain, SAnitY, and The Street Profits moving on to the semifinals. Charly informs us that Moustache Mountain has had to pull out of the tournament due to Tyler Bate suffering a knee injury. We see that Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan will take on a mystery team later tonight. We then see a video from Roderick Strong asking William Regal for a chance to enter the tournament. We see that Regal granted Strong his wish, but we still don’t see who Strong’s partner is as we head to a break.

—

Back from the break, we see that “Lord of Flies” by Cane Hill is one of the official theme songs for NXT TakeOver: New Orleans.

We see the Twitter feud between Adam Cole and Kassius Ohno, which led to their match tonight, and then we see a recorded promo with The Undisputed ERA. They mock Roderick Strong for being added to the Dusty Classic and say no one is going to want to team with him. They say whoever wins the Dusty Classic will do nothing but lose to them at TakeOver. Cole then says he will make such quick work of Kassius Ohno that he wants Fish and O’Reilly to stay in the back.

—

Match #1 – Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament First Round Match: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne

Strong and Lorcan start the match and Lorcan takes Strong down to the mat. Strong turns it around and applies a modified rear naked choke down on the mat. Lorcan gets free and turns it into a headlock of his own. Strong fights back to his feet, but Burch tags in. Burch applies a wrist-lock, but Strong turns it into one of his own. Dunne tags in and applies his own wrist-lock. Dunne begins the joint manipulation on Burch’s fingers, but Burch counters and takes Dunne down to the mat. Burch goes or a stomp, but Dunne moves out of the way. Burch drops Dunne with a drop toe hold and Strong and Lorcan get into the ring and all four men stare down as we head to a break.

