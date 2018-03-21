3/21/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Petey Williams

Mar 21, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Download MP3 (right click to save)

Via Impact Wrestling press release…

“Canadian Destroyer” Petey Williams will be the special guest on the weekly IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference.

Petey claimed a briefcase during Feast or Fired last week on Impact! … and he learns his future fate this Thursday night on Impact! Will it be a Championship Match, or a pink-slip?

Others with briefcases: EC3, Moose and Eli Drake.

Petey, who has been wrestling since 2002, is a two-time X-Division Champion who has held the title for a combined 310 days.

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)

Post Category: Gerweck Report, Podcasts     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

3/21/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Petey Williams

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal