3/21/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Petey Williams

Via Impact Wrestling press release…

“Canadian Destroyer” Petey Williams will be the special guest on the weekly IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference.

Petey claimed a briefcase during Feast or Fired last week on Impact! … and he learns his future fate this Thursday night on Impact! Will it be a Championship Match, or a pink-slip?

Others with briefcases: EC3, Moose and Eli Drake.

Petey, who has been wrestling since 2002, is a two-time X-Division Champion who has held the title for a combined 310 days.

