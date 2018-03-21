3/19/18 Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw with The Ultimate Deletion as the main event did 3,326,000 viewers, down just 25,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. Hour one started with 3,434,000 viewers, then increased to 3,470,000 viewers for the second hour, before dropping off to 3,076,000 viewers in the third and final hour. Raw was #1, #2, and #3 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and #1 in overall viewership on cable for the night.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

Click here for the 2018 viewership grid

