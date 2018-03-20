Source: Mysterio is still negotiating with WWE

Mar 20, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

According to Dave Meltzer:

“He’s still in negotiations with WWE. I can tell you that factually right now. He’s in negotiations with WWE. He will be working Aro Lucha. I think he’s pretty much committed to working Aro Lucha tapings. He may stay with them. He may end up with ownership. He’s not an owner of the company right now. The idea of this, a lot of people look at this and go, ‘Oh he’s not going to WWE.’ He may not, but he’s absolutely in talks with them right now. Whatever the story is that broke today, that does not change that story.”

