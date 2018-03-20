Rousey: “I’m trying my best to learn”

“Mastering new skills is one of the things that motivates me the most. At first I related it a lot to (movie) stunt work and fight choreography. The more that I get into everything, though they’re very related, it is completely different. I’m completely amazed at what these athletes are really able to do, not just physically, but mentally. They can make up these entire matches by just talking to each other about it for five minutes – and they barely do anything physical to each other – and then they just walk out and put on these incredible matches. If we were to film the exact same thing for a movie, it would have to have been drilled for six weeks straight and probably have taken about three different takes before we even got one good one. I’m just blown away every day at what everybody in this business is capable of. I’m trying my best to learn. I pride myself on being a great student, but of course it also takes time and it’s hard to learn something from scratch with the whole world watching.”

