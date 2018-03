Reigns: “For the most part, Brock Lesnar is a cool dude”

“It’s a little bit different for him, right now, especially where we are at and the stuff I am bringing to light about him and his character and work ethic, I think some of the fans are taking it negatively. For the most part, Brock Lesnar is a cool dude, you can’t deny the fact that he is a big, jacked up brother who comes in and throws people on their necks.”

source: Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg

