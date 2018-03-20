New Title Match Announced for WrestleMania 34, Updated Card

WWE has just announced Jinder Mahal vs. Bobby Roode vs. WWE United States Champion Randy Orton for WrestleMania 34.

The Triple Threat comes after Roode announced last week that he would be cashing in his rematch from Orton in New Orleans. Jinder then defeated Roode in a singles match.

WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8th from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Below is the updated card and what the final card might look like. Some of the rumored matches are based on the current booking direction.

Confirmed Matches:

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

RAW Women’s Title Match

Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Braun Strowman and a partner vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali or Drew Gulak

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

First-Ever WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Participants TBA

Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, TBA

Rumored Matches & Matches Expected To Change

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos

John Cena vs. The Undertaker

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

