Matt Sydal headed to Orlando, Jeff Jarrett to Scranton

MATT SYDAL TO DEBUT IN MLW ON APRIL 12TH IN ORLANDO AGAINST LOW KI

ORLANDO – Two elite fighting athletes will clash as Matt Sydal vs. Low Ki (representing Black Friday Management) is set for the April 12th MLW: The World Championship Finals card in Orlando at Gilt Nightclub.

Will Sydal’s blistering aerial attacks and spin kicks triumph or will Low Ki add another victim to his impressive undefeated streak? Find out live in Orlando at Gilt Nightclub on Thursday night April 12th at MLW’s next TV taping!

You can purchase tickets now at MLWTickets.com starting at $15.

Matches signed for April 12th thus far include:

MLW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS

MATT RIDDLE VS. SHANE “SWERVE” STRICKLAND

MATT SYDAL VS. LOW KI

More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.

Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “VIP Packages” also available at MLWTickets.com.

MLW: The World Championship Finals is an all ages event.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.

MORE ABOUT MLW:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

MLW Radio Network is the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

MLW content has been distributed commercially in in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, India, Denmark and Bangladesh among other territories.

—-

BREAKING NEWS!

2018 WWE HALL OF FAMER JEFF JARRETT COMING TO BACK BREAKERS TRAINING CENTER!

Sunday May 6th, come to the Back Breakers Training Center, located at 1008 N. Washington Ave. Scranton PA for an event that you will truly not want to miss!

2018 WWE Hall of Famer, former WCW superstar, former TNA/IMPACT superstar & owner, and current GFW owner & promoter Jeff Jarrett will be holding a seminar and tryout for all pro wrestlers and pro wrestling trainees! Come learn from and be seen by one of the most well known and distinguished professional wrestlers and promoters in the history of professional wrestling, who will also be on the look out for new and upcoming talent for Global Force Wrestling!

Seminar will be a 3 hour extravaganza beginning sharply at 12:00pm and going till 3:00p. If you ever wanted to take your game to the next level and have the opportunity to make a name for yourself in this business, this is definitely an opportunity you DO NOT want to miss!

Spot are already filling up fast, so please do not delay in reserving your spot so that you do not miss out on the most epic opportunity for both your career and the northeast wrestling scene for 2018. RESERVE YOUR SPOT ON OUR FACEBOOK RESERVATION PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/events/1730354913699174/

For pricing and any details, please email backbreakerstrainingcenter@yahoo.com

www.backbreakerstrainingcenter.com

