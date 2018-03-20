LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 3/20

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with a video package on Daniel Bryan being cleared to return to the ring. We see footage of his retirement speech in February 2016 plus other highlights from his WWE run, including his big WrestleMania XXX win.

– We’re live from Dallas, Texas as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– Fans are already chanting “Yes!” as we go to the ring. Out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to a big pop as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. Fans chant Bryan’s name as he takes the mic.

Bryan thanks the fans. He says something horrific happened to Shane McMahon last week but he will have to address it later as the two people he needs to speak to aren’t here yet. Bryan says he has something else to talk about. He says he had the hardest time of his life two years ago but he focused on one thing since then – being grateful, no matter how tough things got. Bryan says he has a lot to be grateful for and fans pop. Bryan has an amazing family, amazing friends, the best fans in the world and an amazing, beautiful wife, Brie Bella. Bryan gets emotional now. Bryan says when he was depressed or angry and trying to be grateful, and Brie saw all he wanted to do was get back into the ring, she came to him and said it’s wonderful that he’s grateful but he needed to fight for his dreams. Brie is the one who encouraged him to start seeing specialists. Bryan says when one specialist gave him good reviews, Brie told him to go see another, and another. Fans chant “thank you Brie” now.

Bryan says when he saw another specialist and they cleared him, Brie told him to fight for his dreams because that’s what he does. Bryan says he wasn’t just grateful when he got depressed then, he fought. He goes on about how Brie encouraged him to fight for his dreams and not walk away, saying if he fought for his dreams then they would fight for him. Bryan says every hard thing seems impossible until it becomes real and over the last 2 months he’s asked WWE to look over his case again. WWE sent him to the best neurologists across the country and they all said the same thing – you are cleared. Fans chant “yes!” now. Bryan says there was a time when being cleared to compete in a WWE ring seemed impossible but now it is real. Bryan says he has a lot of thank yous. He says they looked at him as the person, not the wrestler, and he’s thankful for that. He’s also thankful for WWE giving his case a second look. Bryan wants to thank every fan in the arena and every fan at home because they have supported him the entire time. Bryan goes on about the fan support and says he’s incredibly grateful.

Bryan says now it’s time for the fun stuff. He doesn’t know exactly when or where he will get back in the ring but… Bryan looks up and sees the WrestleMania 34 banner and fans pop big. A WrestleMania chant starts up and Bryan asks if that sounds like a good idea. Fans chant “yes!” now. Bryan says he doesn’t know for sure if that is going to happen but will he compete in a WWE ring again? Bryan leads a much louder “yes!” chant as his music hits. Bryan leaves the ring as fans go wild.

– Still to come, will there be repercussion for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens? Also, Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. We go to commercial.

