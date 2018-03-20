Jericho on working with Kenny Omega: “It was the right place at the right time for that match”

“It was kind of a once in a lifetime thing. It was the right place at the right time for that match. The thing that intrigued me the most The thing that intrigued me the most is you have a guy who’s one of the top stars in the whole country of Japan that’s from Winnipeg, Manitoba which is where I’m from. It was almost like a Mayweather-McGregor type of vibe of a match that nobody thought was going to happen, and then when it happened everyone was really, really surprised, and excited, etc. etc., and me included. That’s why I wanted to do it, because I knew that it might never be able to happen next month or next year. It wouldn’t have been able to happen last year. It was a very cool moment. It was a big surprise for wrestling fans worldwide, and it was a big success. It made millions of dollars for everyone involved, and that’s all you can ask for. You make sure that everybody had a great time, had a great experience, and everyone made some money, and that’s all that matters.”

source: 1077thebone.com

