Cena: “it’s not a WrestleMania without The Undertaker”

“At my core, I’m a fan. I’m a member of the WWE universe and I’ve thought about this a lot. I was emotionally moved when the streak was broken. Last year was an emotional performance. Then you get closer and closer to WrestleMania, and you realize it’s not a WrestleMania without The Undertaker. You hold the ticket in your hand and you realize a portion of that ticket goes to hearing his music, seeing The Undertaker. That is WrestleMania. I know there will come a day where that changes – I just don’t think it’s now. Whether it happens or not, it is officially out of my hands, and I think it’s out of everyone else’s hands except one person.”

source: ESPN

