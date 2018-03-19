Bray Wyatt vs. Woken Matt Hardy in an Ultimate Deletion Match at The Hardy Compound

via WWE.com:

The Great War between “Woken” Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt has escalated to The Ultimate Deletion, a battle that will transpire at The Hardy Compound this Monday night on Raw. Can The Woken One finally delete The Eater of Worlds, once and for all? Also on Raw, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is slated to return at last, and Asuka battles Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss!

