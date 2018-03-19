Tonight

Mar 19, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Bray Wyatt vs. Woken Matt Hardy in an Ultimate Deletion Match at The Hardy Compound

via WWE.com:

The Great War between “Woken” Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt has escalated to The Ultimate Deletion, a battle that will transpire at The Hardy Compound this Monday night on Raw. Can The Woken One finally delete The Eater of Worlds, once and for all? Also on Raw, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is slated to return at last, and Asuka battles Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss!

(Visited 1 times, 9 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

3/14/18 Impact Wrestling Conference Call with Josh Mathews & Sami Callihan

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal