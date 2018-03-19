More on the Greatest Royal Rumble event

WWE will be going all out for Saudi Arabia as the company today announced that The Greatest Royal Rumble event will also feature seven championship matches along with the 50-man battle royal.

The event, taking place on Friday, April 27 at the 60,000-seater King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah will see the WWE title, Universal title, Intercontinental title, United States title, Raw and Smackdown Tag Team titles, and the Cruiserweight title all on the line. The women’s titles are missing from the list and with the strict rules for women in the country, the women might not make this trip.

Tickets will be available Saturday, March 31 and the event is expected to air on the WWE Network.

WWE’s biggest names including John Cena, Triple H, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, and others will be doing this trip. Rumored for an appearance are Chris Jericho and The Undertaker.

This show is part of a 10-year contract that WWE has signed with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Saudi is paying millions and millions of dollars to WWE for these shows.

