Miz on his success: “I think it is the ability to evolve”

“I think it is the ability to evolve. I mean, when you look at your career. You went from the five-time, five-time, five-time World Champion to King Booker, which was arguably one of my favorite characters of all-time. It was so much fun to watch. I think the first time, William Regal had to say, ‘All Hail King Booker’ for like ten minutes, and you were eating it up. Watching it, I was like, oh my God, he is eating it up. I knew you were laughing the entire time. It was so much fun to watch. My success, I think it is due to the Mizanan family. Everyone in my family is a hard worker. I was the guy that whenever someone would say, oh man, it’s media day, I don’t have time. I have X,Y, & Z, I would say, give it to me. I will do every media day because I looked at it as an opportunity. Not only was it an opportunity for me to go out there in front of the media all around the world, but also to practice promos. To captivate people and to have them understand exactly who I was. I think hard work, dedication and anytime someone didn’t want to do something, I would always raise my hand. I think that is where my success lies – for whatever I lack in talent, I make up for in hard work.”

source: Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T

(Visited 1 times, 20 visits today)