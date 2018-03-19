Half of the WCW Thunder library uploaded on the WWE Network

Many WCW Thunder episodes have landed on the WWE Network, starting from the first episode held on January 8, 1998 live from the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

In total, the WWE Network has 77 episodes of Thunder so far, with the last one available from September 9, 1999, an episode taped from the Wendler Arena in Saginaw, Michigan.

The 77 number represents half the available episodes which form part of the full Thunder library. WCW produced 146 episodes of the show which aired on TBS until March 21, 2001.

The Thunder episodes are available in the Vault section of the WWE Network.

