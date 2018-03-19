Elias says you’ll be able to buy his music soon

“Absolutely, I believe WWE – which, if you are not aware, stands for ‘Walk with Elias’ – the company is taking notice of what I’m doing every week and there’s absolutely plans in the works to record music, release music, put it out there and give them the sound of Elias that they can take with them. They can have it on their phone, they can have it wherever on whatever music format they have.”

source: guitarworld.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)