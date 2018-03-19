Elias says you’ll be able to buy his music soon

Mar 19, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“Absolutely, I believe WWE – which, if you are not aware, stands for ‘Walk with Elias’ – the company is taking notice of what I’m doing every week and there’s absolutely plans in the works to record music, release music, put it out there and give them the sound of Elias that they can take with them. They can have it on their phone, they can have it wherever on whatever music format they have.”

source: guitarworld.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

3/14/18 Impact Wrestling Conference Call with Josh Mathews & Sami Callihan

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal