Brief Review of New Day’s “The Book of Booty”

by Alan Wojcik

The trio known to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans as the New Day are pop culture ions thanks to many things like the YouTube show “Up Up Down Down.” They own 12 matching track suits. They hosted Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando last year. Most importantly they are the longest reigning WWE World Tag Team champions in the promotions near sixty year history (483 consecutive calendar days). Now they are authors of their own story, THE BOOK OF BOOTY: SHAKE IT, LOVE IT, NEVER BE IT. ($21.99, St Martin’s Press, 176pp.)

This is the same publishing house that released the critically acclaimed Ric & Charlotte Flair biography in 2017. This book couldn’t be any further the polar opposite in terms of concept. This is 100% in character and is geared towards the fans of Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E, hence the turquoise blue cover covering. No one reveals dark family secrets or answers to long-lived legends. They do however reveal what “Booty” means to the New Day, they also share how to find your spirit animal, the birth (death and resurrection) of their beloved Francesca, their top 10 favorite matches of their title reign and how the most hated tag team of 2015 became top merchandise sellers in the company. The reason this review is so short is because the book itself is able to be read in one sitting.

Thanks to St Martin’s Press for providing an advance copy and copies that were given away to fans who listen to the Outside Interference Wrestling Radio show in Tampa/St. Petersburg, FL on Sunday mornings.

