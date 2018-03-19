Brian Pillman Jr. claims his mom blew all the money from his dad’s memorial shows

“She just sits on it and she don’t have a job or nothing, she just spends it all away. When my car broke down one time, I needed 1500 bucks to fix it, she gave me 800 bucks. I’m like, well at least she gave me something. This is after 20 years of being completely neglected by my own parents. With that (memorial show) money, she blew it all, and then my stepdad bought a new truck. For the kids, we didn’t see an influx of s**t, we just saw them buying themselves stuff.”

source: Going Broadway with Matt Koon

