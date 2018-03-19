AS I SEE IT 3/19: How to get bad PR…in a hurry

This past week featured two examples in and around wrestling of how to get bad PR…in a hurry.

First there was filmmaker Jonny Bravo, who spent the last several weeks pimping his supposed “documentary” named “The Evidence of WFN and The Story Behind The Distribution” to be aired on his YouTube channel.

What was supposed to be evidence comes from the laptop of Richard Rodriguez, the kingpin of the Wellness Fitness and Nutrition steroid ring. Bravo acquired the laptop after it was released in a court proceeding and was last used by WFN in February of 2016. There are other laptops and phones in custody of the DEA.

Bravo claimed that past and present WWE talent has been clients of Richard Rodriguez, heavily pushing the name of Roman Reigns . He tweeted, then deleted a picture of John Cena. Bravo touted this “evidence” for weeks….grabbing the attention of members of the Roman Reigns He-Man Haters Club who hoped and prayed that something would derail the endless push of their number one enemy. They spread it on social media, tweeting it, posting it on social media groups…making it a far bigger story than it deserved.

So after weeks and weeks of being led along….came the “Big Reveal”, which in the words of Shakespeare ‘s Macbeth were: “Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, Signifying nothing.”

In this “documentary”, Rodriguez reveals bodybuilder Chris Bell, known primarily as the director of a 2008 documentary “Bigger, Stronger, Faster”, detailing steroid use in the United States as the guy who “linked him up to WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Steve Austin”. At this point, a bunch of text messages between Bell and Rodriguez come on screen, with one saying, “Also, did you get a chance to speak with The Rock and John Cena?” from 2016. Mind you, no return messages. No evidence. That’s it. All others are supposedly are “on the other phones and computers still locked up with the DEA.”

Rodriguez claimed then that Rick Bassman (founder/owner of the California-based UPW promotion, which helped develop Sting, Ultimate Warrior, John Cena, and The Miz) also introduced him to Brock Lesnar . Chris Cavallini, a trainer, was shown as ordering several steroids…and supposedly being friends with Sheamus and Jinder Mahal. Mahal IS known to have credited Cavallini on a Talk is Jericho episode with his body transformation. But there is zero evidence that steroids were purchased or use by Jinder Mahal, no matter how much some people wish there was such evidence.

A Jesse Burdick is shown to have ordered $40,000 worth of steroids from WFN. Burdick is pictured in the documentary alongside with John Cena and Bobby Lashley, claiming he “bought these steroids for his friends”. Again, no evidence whatever.

Daniel Puder, the former Tough Enough winner is the closet to a legitimate connection, having been a former employee of WFN. He got commissions from selling steroids to famous athletes and MMA fighters. So is Tony Morris, a celebrity trainer who allegedly allegedly ordered steroids for Kevin Nash to get in shape for the movie “Magic Mike” .

Actor Mark Wahlberg and WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, while touted as major names in this supposed scandal, weren’t proven to have done a single thing because the rest of the information are in the digital devices are supposed to be the DEA still have in their possession.

In the end, the information was second-hand, and allusions and implications at best. Not one WWE talent, repeat, not one was linked to the WFN steroid business. Bravo has been justifiably ridiculed online since then. The Roman Reigns He-Man Haters Club types have been strangely silent since.

Then, there was the debacle of the Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal. The concept is great…to do a battle royal at Wrestlemania to get all remaining female talent (and presumably NXT and indy talent) on the Wrestlemania show, ala the Andre The Giant Battle Royal for the men…continuing the push toward recognizing women.

One not-so-small problem: naming it after the Fabulous Moolah.