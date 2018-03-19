AS I SEE IT 3/19: How to get bad PR…in a hurry
Bob Magee
http://pwbts.com
http://pwbts.com
This past week featured two examples in and around wrestling of how to get bad PR…in a hurry.
First there was filmmaker Jonny Bravo, who spent the last several weeks pimping his supposed “documentary” named “The Evidence of WFN and The Story Behind The Distribution” to be aired on his YouTube channel.
What was supposed to be evidence comes from the laptop of Richard Rodriguez, the kingpin of the Wellness Fitness and Nutrition steroid ring. Bravo acquired the laptop after it was released in a court proceeding and was last used by WFN in February of 2016. There are other laptops and phones in custody of the DEA.
Bravo claimed that past and present WWE talent has been clients of Richard Rodriguez, heavily pushing the name of Roman Reigns. He tweeted, then deleted a picture of John Cena. Bravo touted this “evidence” for weeks….grabbing the attention of members of the Roman Reigns He-Man Haters Club who hoped and prayed that something would derail the endless push of their number one enemy. They spread it on social media, tweeting it, posting it on social media groups…making it a far bigger story than it deserved.
So after weeks and weeks of being led along….came the “Big Reveal”, which in the words of Shakespeare‘s Macbeth were: “Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, Signifying nothing.”
In this “documentary”, Rodriguez reveals bodybuilder Chris Bell, known primarily as the director of a 2008 documentary “Bigger, Stronger, Faster”, detailing steroid use in the United States as the guy who “linked him up to WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Steve Austin”. At this point, a bunch of text messages between Bell and Rodriguez come on screen, with one saying, “Also, did you get a chance to speak with The Rock and John Cena?” from 2016. Mind you, no return messages. No evidence. That’s it. All others are supposedly are “on the other phones and computers still locked up with the DEA.”
Rodriguez claimed then that Rick Bassman (founder/owner of the California-based UPW promotion, which helped develop Sting, Ultimate Warrior, John Cena, and The Miz) also introduced him to Brock Lesnar. Chris Cavallini, a trainer, was shown as ordering several steroids…and supposedly being friends with Sheamus and Jinder Mahal. Mahal IS known to have credited Cavallini on a Talk is Jericho episode with his body transformation. But there is zero evidence that steroids were purchased or use by Jinder Mahal, no matter how much some people wish there was such evidence.
A Jesse Burdick is shown to have ordered $40,000 worth of steroids from WFN. Burdick is pictured in the documentary alongside with John Cena and Bobby Lashley, claiming he “bought these steroids for his friends”. Again, no evidence whatever.
Daniel Puder, the former Tough Enough winner is the closet to a legitimate connection, having been a former employee of WFN. He got commissions from selling steroids to famous athletes and MMA fighters. So is Tony Morris, a celebrity trainer who allegedly allegedly ordered steroids for Kevin Nash to get in shape for the movie “Magic Mike” .
Actor Mark Wahlberg and WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, while touted as major names in this supposed scandal, weren’t proven to have done a single thing because the rest of the information are in the digital devices are supposed to be the DEA still have in their possession.
In the end, the information was second-hand, and allusions and implications at best. Not one WWE talent, repeat, not one was linked to the WFN steroid business. Bravo has been justifiably ridiculed online since then. The Roman Reigns He-Man Haters Club types have been strangely silent since.
Then, there was the debacle of the Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal. The concept is great…to do a battle royal at Wrestlemania to get all remaining female talent (and presumably NXT and indy talent) on the Wrestlemania show, ala the Andre The Giant Battle Royal for the men…continuing the push toward recognizing women.
One not-so-small problem: naming it after the Fabulous Moolah.
On the surface. it wouldn’t seem like a surprise. In WWE’s version of reality, Fabulous Moolah and Mae Young helped establish women’s wrestling. Yes, last year’s women’s tournament was named the Mae Young Classic, and was well-regarded. But this reality ignored women like Mildred Burke and June Byers, who were both pioneers in establishing women’s wrestling. Moolah’s version of women’s wrestling was largely a sideshow heavy on hair-pulling, rather than a more athletic presentation in the time of Byers and Burke.
The way Moolah treated those she trained was at best an open secret. In an age where information is available at everyone’s fingertips, how badly she treated them soon became an established fact for nearly everyone. At best, Moolah exploited those who worked and trained with her financially. That’s been known for years. But more recently, a far darker side emerged.
WWE’s announcement video said “The Fabulous Moolah challenged the gender norms of a once male-dominated sport”, and then depicted her as a “trailblazer for women’s equality”, which seems far from the truth.
As far back as 2006, Free Times feature on women’s wrestler “Sweet Georgia Brown” Susie Mae McCoy, (taken from family interviews) tells a story of McCoy knowing “what was expected” when she heard a knock at her motel room door at strange hours. Further, the story states her children claiming McCoy “was raped, given drugs and made an addict” and that it was done to control her. The same article also cites wrestler Ida Mae Martinez, stating that promoters “demanded personal services” before women were paid for matches.
In 2014, women’s wrestler Jeannine “Lady/Mad Maxine” Mjoseth told a similar dark story in a 2014 Slam Wrestling :
“Moolah did send girls out to this guy in Arizona and pimped them out….I actually spoke to [one guy] on the phone and asked him what he was looking for… [who said] If I’m spending all this money, you know what I want.’ That was part of Moolah’s way of making money. She was just a bad person. Moolah didn’t have a good bone in her body.”
Sandy Parker and Ann Casey also substantiated the long-known story that Moolah took an excessive percentage of her wrestlers’ earnings.
As soon as late on the night of the announcement, WWE’s tweet of the announcement had over 800 replies, over 95% negative.
Fan petitions to WWE went up overnight, with one gathering more than 10,000 signatures. But when a fan campaign was started on Twitter to contact WrestleMania 34 sponsor Mars Wrigley Confectionery US (parent company of Snickers), things moved quickly.
Mars Wrigley Confectionery US issued a statement very quickly:
“We were recently made aware of the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc’s (WWE) decision to honor a former wrestler during the upcoming WrestleMania 34 event. As a principle-based business that has long championed creating inclusive environments that encourage and empower everyone to reach their full potential, this is unacceptable. We are engaging with the WWE to express our disappointment.”
In short order, WWE responded:
“After further consideration, we believe it’s best to proceed with the name ‘WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal.’ What remains most important is that this historic match is part of WWE’s unwavering commitment to the Women’s Division.”
Stephanie McMahon, surprisingly acknowledged the fan campaigns with a tweet:
“Thank you @WWEUniverse for using your voice. What remains most important is that the @WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal” will be a historic match and is part of @WWE’s unwavering commitment to our Women’s Division. #WomensEvolution #ChangeTheName”
The moral of the story: in 2018, it’s good business, not to mention the right thing to do, to tell the truth from the beginning. Information is too readily available to the public with the ability to fact-check at one’s finger tips. WWE, at least, learned that quickly. There’s a “filmmaker” who didn’t…until it was too late.
