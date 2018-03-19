Angle with high praise for Ronda Rousey’s work ethic

Kurt Angle had high praise for his WrestleMania tag team partner Ronda Rousey, saying that down the road, Rousey will be the best in the business.

Re-posting a photo of Rousey crashing on a mat in the ring as he is sitting in the corner, Angle noted that this was “the only rest” that the former UFC Bantamweight champion has gotten in the past two weeks.

“This woman utterly amazes me. Her work ethic, progression and willingness to learn is unparalleled. She wants to be the best??? She WILL be the best,” Angle wrote.

Rousey has not had any pro wrestling matches so far and the WrestleMania mixed tag match will be her first one. Kurt and Ronda have been practicing their match pretty much daily as WrestleMania allows zero room for error.

“I know I got a lot of catching up to do. But I’m not afraid of hard work. I got the very best in my corner,” Ronda wrote in her original post. “I know when I concentrate all my passion on a goal I have the power to change the world – just like everyone else does. Work + Time = Mastery.”

