WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – March 17, 2018 – Odessa, Texas

1. Triple Threat Match

Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Breezango and Zack Ryder defeated Mojo Rawley, Mike Kanellis, and Primo Colon

3. Dolph Ziggler defeated Sin Cara

4. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Usos defeated Aiden English and Rusev & Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

5. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Ascension

6. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott (w/Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) (No Contest)

7. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Charlotte Flair, Naomi, and Becky Lynch defeated The Riott Squad

8. Tag Team Odessa Street Fight

Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

