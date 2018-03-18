WWE Raw Live Event Results – March 17, 2018 – Tulsa, Oklahoma
1. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt
2. Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak
3. Braun Strowman defeated Kane
4. Asuka and Bayley defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville (w/Paige)
5. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The Bar defeated Finn Balor and Seth Rollins
6. Apollo and Titus O’Neil (w/Dana Brooke) defeated The Revival
7. WWE Intercontinental Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
The Miz defeated Elias, John Cena, and Roman Reigns
