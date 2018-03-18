WWE Raw Live Event Results – March 17, 2018 – Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mar 18, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

2. Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak

3. Braun Strowman defeated Kane

4. Asuka and Bayley defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville (w/Paige)

5. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The Bar defeated Finn Balor and Seth Rollins

6. Apollo and Titus O’Neil (w/Dana Brooke) defeated The Revival

7. WWE Intercontinental Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
The Miz defeated Elias, John Cena, and Roman Reigns

