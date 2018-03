1. Buddy Murphy defeated Mark Andrews

2. Xia Li defeated Reina Gonzalez

3. Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain defeated Dan Matha and Wolfgang

4. TM-61 defeated No Way Jose and Trent Seven

5. Kyle O’Reilly defeated Eric Young

6. Ember Moon and Kairi Sane defeated Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

7. Aleister Black defeated Kona Reeves

8. Ricochet defeated Adam Cole

