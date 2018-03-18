WWE 24: Empowered airs tomorrow after Raw focusing on women’s Royal Rumble and Ronda Rousey

The next episode of WWE 24 will be titled Empowered and will air tomorrow night on the WWE Network immediately following Monday Night Raw.

The topic of this episode will be the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble and the arrival of Ronda Rousey. This is the second WWE 24 episode that will concentrate only on women’s wrestling, with the first one titled Women’s Evolution airing in August 2016.

This particular WWE 24 episode is the second of the year and WWE typically releases four or five episodes of the series yearly. WWE 24 is one of the highest-rated original series on the WWE Network due to the way its shot and the incredible amount of backstage access that it’s given.

WWE released a short preview of tomorrow’s show which focuses on Dana Brooke as she pays tribute to her late boyfriend, Dallas McCarver, at the Royal Rumble. You can see it below.

