WRESTLE-1 “Trans Magic 2018 – Day 6” Results – March 17, 2018 – Yokohama, Japan

1. Ganseki Tanaka defeated Masayuki Mitomi

2. Jon Tonsho defeated Tugutaka Sato

3. 3-Way Match

Seigo Tachibana defeated Kaz Hayashi and Jiro Kuroshio

4. Tokyo Gurentai (MAZADA and FUJITA) defeated Enfants Terribles (Yusuke Kodama and Drunk Andy)

5. Seiki Yoshioka and Hiroshi Yamato defeated Andy Wu and Alejandro

6. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

TriggeR (Shuji Kondo and Masayuki Kono), Manabu Soya, and NOSAWA Rongai defeated NEW ERA (Daiki Inaba, Koji Doi, Kumagoro, and Takanori Ito)

