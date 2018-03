Jey Uso explains why The Usos turning heel worked so well

“The heel change would have never worked if that baby face phase didn’t go as long as it did. The heel change just made it more real. We get to be us, we could talk the way we want to, dress the way we want to, it was like the ball was in our court now. And it took a lot of hard work to finally get the ball, you feel me?”

source: PNJ.com

(Visited 1 times, 8 visits today)