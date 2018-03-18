Impact Wrestling “One Night Only: March Breakdown” Results – March 16, 2018 – Windsor, Ontario, Canada

1. El Reverso defeated Idris Abraham

2. Madison Rayne defeated Gisele Shaw

3. The Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju and Gursinder Singh) defeated Stone Rockwell and Sheldon Jean

4. Mixed Tag Team Match

Allie and A-1 defeated KC Spinelli and Braxton Sutter

5. X-Division Championship – Three-Way Match

Matt Sydal (c) defeated Petey Williams and Trevor Lee

6. Eli Drake defeated Cody Deaner

7. BCW Can-Am Tag Team Championship Match

Phil Atlas and Jake Something (c) defeated Brent Banks and Aiden Prince

8. Joe Doering defeated Moose

9. Kongo Kong and RJ City (w/Jimmy Jacobs) defeated Austin Aries and Alberto El Patron

