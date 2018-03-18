Daniel Bryan: “I am hoping to be cleared, but I don’t know which way it goes”

In an interview with UAE-based The National website published today, Daniel Bryan discussed the possibilities of getting cleared for a WWE return after going to multiple doctors.

Whereas in the past the idea of him getting cleared was close to zero, Bryan is hopeful that the percentage has now changed, even though he made it clear that as of today, he is still not cleared to get in the ring.

“I have done everything in my power, everything they have asked me to do, and I have gone above and beyond as far as, ‘Okay, what doctors do you need me to see. Send me to any doctor you want, any doctor that you want and lets get their feedback on what is going on with me.’ So far, every doctor has cleared me that they have sent me to and there is a chance,” Bryan said.

“With how everything is, there is one way to go if I don’t get cleared and there is another way to go if I am cleared. I am hoping to be cleared, but I don’t know which way it goes,” he added.

If Bryan gets cleared in time for WrestleMania, the big chance is that he will be added in the Owens/Zayn/McMahon storyline, and possibly changing the current Owens vs Zayn match in a tag team against Shane and Bryan.

His deal with WWE expires later this year and Bryan made it clear on multiple occasions that if he is not cleared to return, he will seek alternate employment once his deal is up. The former WWE champion would command some serious money on the indie scene and when it’s all said and done he might actually make more money there than he’s doing in WWE.

Bryan was in Abu Dhabi today to visit the Special Olympics IX Mena Games at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. He returns to his on-screen Smackdown Live General Manager role on Tuesday.

(Visited 1 times, 7 visits today)