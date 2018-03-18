CHIKARA “Young Lions XIV – 1st Stage” Results – March 17, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1. Young Lions Cup XIV Eliminator

Omari defeated Brett Domino, Percy Davis, and Green Ant

2. Young Lions Cup XIV Eliminator

Blanche Babish defeated DL Hurst, Dylan Bostic, and Fuego Del Sol

3. Young Lions Cup XIV Eliminator

Cajun Crawdad defeated Anthony Greene, Gabby Ortiz, and Super Beetle

4. Young Lions Cup XIV Eliminator

Cameron Zagami defeated Eli Isom, Geddy Cahoon, and Air Wolf

5. Tag World Grand Prix 2018 – Qualifying Match

The Creatures of the Deep (Oceanea and Merlok) defeated To Infinity and Beyond (Colin Delaney and Cheech Hernandez)

6. Ophidian defeated Fire Ant

7. Tag World Grand Prix 2018 – Qualifying Match

The Rumblebees (Solo Darling and Travis Huckabee) defeated The Whisper and Troll

8. Young Lions Cup XIV – Semi Final

Cameron Zagami defeated Blanche Babish

9. Young Lions Cup XIV – Semi Final

Omari defeated Cajun Crawdad

Thief Ant defeated David Dennison

