Cena doesn’t want to have his wedding at Wrestlemania

“I have been asked that question before, and I’m a statistician guy. Show me the data. Things going wrong during a WWE engagement (would probably be) point, zero, zero, zero, five; (whereas) things going wrong during a WWE wedding (would be) one hundred percent – so I think I’m going to play the numbers, and quit while I’m ahead.”

source: Sportskeeda

