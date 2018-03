WWE NXT Live Event Results – March 15, 2018 – Daytona Beach, Florida

1. Kairi Sane defeated Peyton Royce (w/Billie Kay)

2. Mark Andrews defeated Raul Mendoza

3. Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi (w/Taynara Conti) defeated Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan

4. No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves (via Disqualification)

5. Triple Threat Tag Team Match

The Authors of Pain defeated Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young & Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly

6. Nikki Cross defeated Candice LeRae

7. Buddy Murphy and Ricochet defeated The Forgotten Sons

8. Non-title Match

Roderick Strong defeated Pete Dunne

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)