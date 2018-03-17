WWE names their Top 10 Women’s Matches of All Time

WWE has named their Top 10 Women’s Matches of All Time

1. Bayley vs Sasha Banks for the NXT Women’s Title at NXT Takeover Brooklyn

2. Charlotte vs Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Title on the July 25th episode of Raw

3. Charlotte vs Sasha Banks vs Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Title at Wrestlemania 32

4. Asuka vs Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Title at NXT Takeover Brooklyn 3

5. Bayley vs Charlotte vs Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks for the NXT Women’s Title at NXT Takeover Rival

6. Trish Stratus vs Lita for the Women’s Title on the December 6th episode of Raw

7. Paige vs Emma for the NXT Women’s Title at NXT Takeover Arrival

8. Charlotte Flair vs Bayley for the Raw Women’s Title at the February 13th episode of Raw

9. Alundra Blayze vs Bull Nakano at SummerSlam

10. The Women’s Royal Rumble Match

