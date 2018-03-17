WWE Live Event Results – March 16, 2018 – New York City, New York

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kevin Owens (via Disqualification)

2. Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak

3. Asuka defeated Mandy Rose

4. Bray Wyatt defeated Matt Hardy

5. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

The Bar defeated Apollo and Titus O’Neil (w/Dana Brooke), Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, and Big E and Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods)

6. WWE Universal Championship – Triple Threat Match

Brock Lesnar (w/Paul Heyman) defeated Braun Strowman and Kane

7. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Alexa Bliss (w/Mickie James) defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks

8. Mixed Tag Team Match

John Cena and Nikki Bella defeated Elias and Sonya Deville

9. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, and The Miz

