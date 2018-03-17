WWE event results from 3/16/18 at Madison Square Garden

WWE returned to Madison Square Garden last night for a non-televised show part of the Road to WrestleMania tour. There were some changes to the advertised card but all those advertised appeared as scheduled.

AJ Styles was supposed to tag team with Shinsuke Nakamura to take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn but an injury angle played out after Owens and Zayn took out the WWE champion. The results are as follows:

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kevin Owens via disqualification; Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak; Asuka defeated Mandy Rose; Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt; The Bar defeated The New Day, Titus Worldwide, and Gallows and Anderson to retain the Raw Tag Team titles; Brock Lesnar defeated Kane and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match to retain the WWE Universal title; Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley in a triple threat to retain the Raw Women’s title; John Cena and Nikki Bella defeated Elias and Sonya Deville; Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins defeated The Miz, Curtis Axel, and Bo Dallas in the main event.

