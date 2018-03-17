Roman Reigns says the steroid allegations are categorically untrue

Mar 17, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“At one point it’s like, who is this Rodriguez? Where is this coming from? What did I do? Like, what the heck is going on? I’m just sitting at home playing with kids. I’m feeding babies and changing diapers, and doing dad stuff and then all of a sudden this happens. I think it’s just a good lesson of where we’re at. If you have any kind of social media presence; essentially, my Twitter is a billboard, unfortunately some people want to use whether it’s in a positive passion and a negative passion. At the same time, it’s one of those deals where, I know me, I know what I have done, and I know what the truth is. You have to have one of those bulletproof mentalities where it’s like, these things are ricocheting off of me.”

source: The Jim & Sam Show

