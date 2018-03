3/15/18 Impact Wrestling Viewership

– Impact posted the second-best number of 2018 so far with 350,000 viewers tuning in this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on POP. That is an increase of 25,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

Click here for the 2018 viewership grid

(Visited 1 times, 9 visits today)