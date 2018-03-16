WWE holds WrestleMania 35 press conference at MetLife Stadium

At a press conference held inside the MetLife Stadium, WWE today officially announced WrestleMania coming back to the state, six years after they held WrestleMania 29 at the same location.

The New Day kicked off the festivities and then introduced John Saboor, the Executive Vice President of Special Events at WWE. Saboor went over some quick notes and then introduced Lt. Governor Shelia Oliver who made the announcement that WWE is bringing back WrestleMania to the state of New Jersey.

“We are honoured to officially announce that WrestleMania 35 will take place here at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, April 7, 2019,” the Lt. Governor said. Oliver then thanked the Governor and WWE for bringing WrestleMania back to the region.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were introduced and each gave a history of WrestleMania and the events surrounding it. Triple H then invited a sharp-looking Ronda Rousey on the stage to deliver some short remarks. Rousey and Triple H stood face-to-face and then Triple H smiled and backed away. Brett Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment also said a few words about the history of the Barclays Center with WWE.

John Cena was the last one to address the crowd with another short statement before The New Day came back on stage and threw pancakes to everyone.

WWE Superstars Nikki Bella, Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, Apollo, Titus O’Neil, and Braun Strowman were all sitting in the first row.

