WrestleMania comes back to NY/NJ at MetLife Stadium in April 2019

Mar 16, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE has officially announced that WrestleMania 35 will be held at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on April 7, 2019, exactly six years to the date since WrestleMania 29 was held in the same location.

A press conference will be held at the stadium today with officials from the New York Giants, WWE, and state attending.

The Hall of Fame, NXT, Raw, and Smackdown will all be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The last time WrestleMania was held in New York/New Jersey, the Hall of Fame was held at Madison Square Garden while Raw was at the Izod Center, across the street from the MetLife Stadium. The Izod Center has since closed down and WWE chose to partner up with their friends at the Barclays Center to host the other WrestleMania-week activities. No event is scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden.

For WrestleMania 29, WWE packed 80,676 fans from all 50 states and 34 countries.

