Paul London Announced As First Competitor For “Welterweight Wrestling 3” PPV on FITE

Welterweight Wrestling has announced that “Intrepid Traveler” Paul London is the very first athlete announced for its third live pay-per-view set to air on Sunday, April 29 at 5PM EST from Turner’s Hall in Cleveland, OH.

Welterweight Wrestling 3 Welcomes…. PAUL LONDON

One of the most innovative and influential cruiserweights in history enters a new, exciting weight class to test himself against the next generation of wrestling’s rising athletic, so-called undersized stars. Paul began wrestling in 2000, and through his time in Ring of Honor, where his daredevil style earned him the chant “Please Don’t Die”, to WWE, where he broke records during his tag team title reign with Brian Kendrick, to re-inventing himself again in Lucha Underground, to touring dozens of countries across the world, Paul’s passion, commitment, and desire for professional wrestling is equal to, or surpasses, anyone you can name. Now, in Welterweight Wrestling, London will be surrounded by an entire roster of passionate athletes looking to create a name for themselves at his expense. Will “The Intrepid Traveler” be prepared for the test that awaits him in arguably the hungriest locker room in the industry?

What is Welterweight Wrestling?

Welterweight Wrestling is in 2018 what cruiserweights were to the 1990s: the overlooked and undersized ready to make the industry take notice! We assemble the best roster of young, hungry athletes 185 pounds or under looking to make major waves, but are sometimes overlooked by major, and even regional promotions, when it comes to main event opportunities due to size. We look to break down the next barrier of inclusiveness by showing, regardless of stature, the size of the heart in all of these competitors will enable them to succeed on any level! Those athletes have a home. They are no longer overlooked. They are now… welterweights. Let the next breakthrough in pro wrestling begin.

Stay posted for additional talent and match announcements in the weeks ahead!

Find out more, watch free matches & content, and watch Welterweight Wrestling 1 & 2 on MP4, DVD, or VOD now at WelterweightWrestling.com!

Social Media:

Facebook: Welterweight Wrestling

Twitter: @WelterweightPW

Instagram: Welterweight Wrestling

RSVP at our Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/974425252708993/

Ordering information through FITE TV coming soon!

Look for Welterweight Wrestling merchandise on sale at Wrestlecon in New Orleans, LA, April 6-8!

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)