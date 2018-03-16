Matt Cappotelli’s wife provides a medical update

Via Lindsay Cappotelli:

So this is where we’re at right now. Matt’s latest MRI and CT scan have shown some new areas of enhancement and increased brain swelling. The chemotherapy is keeping things stable but not stopping the growth as we would like to see. The doctors think that radiation is our next best option to delay the growth of the tumor. We turn down radiation initially, so Matt is hesitant and still has not made the decision yet whether he wants to move forward with radiation or not. They said the radiation would not make him any better, but it also wouldn’t make it worse and would slow the deterioration due to tumor growth that we could see if left untreated. I will keep you updated about what Matt decides to do. Thank you all for the prayers and support! I know we have prayer Warriors all around the world!

Cappotelli, 38, ended his in ring career due to a malignant brain tumor.

