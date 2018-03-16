Impact Results – 3/15/18 (Feast or Fired, Abyss and James Mitchell return)

March 15, 2018

Orlando, Florida (Impact Zone)

Commentary: Josh Mathews, Sonjay Dutt

Results by: Jason Namako of Wrestleview.com

* Sami Callihan w/oVe def. Fallah Bahh by pinfall with a Death Valley Driver. Afterwards, Callihan and oVe go to hit Bahh with the baseball bat, but Eddie Edwards returns to make the save.

* GWN Match of the Week: The Feast or Fired Match from Final Resolution 2008.

* Backstage, Impact Champion Austin Aries is being interviewed when Alberto El Patron interrupts and again taunts Aries, challenging him to a title match.

* Backstage, Allie talks with Kiera Hogan when Braxton Sutter walks up and tries to get back together with her, but she walks off.

* In the ring, Jimmy Jacobs and Kongo Kong are there and Jacobs says he will continue to have Kong destroy everything until they get Abyss. Father James Mitchell then returns and says he wants to thank Jacobs because what Jacobs did was allowed him to get back his Weapon of Mass Destruction, Abyss. Abyss comes out and clears the ring of Kong. Mitchell then challenges Jacobs to have Kong face Abyss next week in Monster’s Ball! Jacobs accepts.

* Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie go to a Double Countout. Afterward, Taya lays out Rosemary again with the Road to Valhalla on the ramp.

* Backstage, Eli Drake is arguing with Chris Adonis on the phone as Adonis won’t be there for Feast or Fired later. Drake then fires Adonis over the phone and hangs up on him, throwing the phone aside.

* Next week, Allie defends the Knockouts Title against Sienna, plus Monster’s Ball!

* Backstage, Lashley comes up to Brian Cage and says he didn’t need his help last week, but if he wants to make his name in IMPACT, then fight him. Cage just walks off.

* We see a vignette of LAX inside their clubhouse.

* In the ring, Impact Grand and X-Division Champion Matt Sydal introduces his spiritual guide, announcer Josh Mathews. Mathews puts over Sydal, then gives him a present, a mask that Sydal says his is spirit animal as he puts the mask on. Sydal then presents Mathews with the Grand Championship and they leave.

* Main Event in Feast or Fired: EC3, Eli Drake, MOOSE and Petey Williams obtain the four briefcases, which will be revealed next week. Also in the match was the Cult of Lee, KM, Taiji Ishimori, Tyrus, Roht Raiju and Idris Abraham.

