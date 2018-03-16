Ellsworth: “she’s great for WWE”

Mar 16, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I mean, she’s one of the biggest stars in the world. As far as star power, she’s great for WWE. It’s good for both, it’s good for her and WWE, I think it’s a good relationship with them too. I think both parties will make a lot of money off of her being there. She’s awesome and she’s been working hard in the ring and I think she’s gonna surprise a lot of people and be a really, really good wrestler.”

source: Andy Malnoske of Wrestling Inc.

